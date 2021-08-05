U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on July 20, 2021, the expansion of a pilot program at the Nebraska Service Center (NSC) for accepting credit card payments using Form G-1450, Authorization for Credit Card Transactions, from certain applicants applying for premium processing.

On July 19, 2021, the NSC started accepting credit card payments using Form G-1450 for petitioners filing Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers, with Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, or when filing Form I-907 to upgrade a pending Form I-140 to premium processing. The pilot continues to be limited to the NSC. At the end of the pilot, USCIS said, it "will evaluate the results and determine the next steps for expanding this payment option for other forms or other service centers. The goal of this pilot is to bring USCIS one step closer to accepting digital payments using a credit card at all service centers."

Details:

