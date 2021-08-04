U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reminded employers that they must take action on Tentative Nonconfirmation (TNC) cases for their employees within 10 federal government working days. USCIS noted that although most Social Security Administration offices are currently closed, this does not affect the 10-day requirement.

The reminder sets forth specific steps employers should take in E-Verify within the timeframe after issuance of a TNC result.

Details:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.