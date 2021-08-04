United States:
USCIS Reminds Employers To Take Action Within 10 Federal Government Working Days On Tentative Nonconfirmation Cases
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reminded
employers that they must take action on Tentative Nonconfirmation
(TNC) cases for their employees within 10 federal government
working days. USCIS noted that although most Social Security
Administration offices are currently closed, this does not affect
the 10-day requirement.
The reminder sets forth specific steps employers should take in
E-Verify within the timeframe after issuance of a TNC result.
Details:
