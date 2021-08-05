U.S. Citizenship and Immigration (USCIS) updated its Handbook for Employers (M-274) to remind employers that refugees and asylees may present any acceptable documents in their possession to fulfill I-9 employment authorization verification requirements.

USCIS noted that refugees and asylees are eligible for employment due to their status "and are authorized to work indefinitely because their immigration status does not expire." They may present any List A document or combination of List B and List C documents from the Form I-9 lists. They may also present an "acceptable receipt" instead of the List A, B, or C document. The handbook includes additional details.

Details:

