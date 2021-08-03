U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has adjusted the addresses for certain applicants filing Form I-131, Application for Travel Document. USCIS did not change any filing locations but "refined attention lines and ZIP codes to improve internal processes at our lockboxes." The address update affects:

Applicants with a pending Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, who are filing Form I-131 alone with a Form I-485 receipt notice;

Haitian family members filing for advance parole under the Haitian Family Reunification Parole program;

Cuban family members filing under the Cuban Family Reunification Parole program;

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients;

Humanitarian parole applicants;

Refugee travel document applicants;

Temporary Protected Status applicants; and

All other applicants as noted on the Direct Filing Addresses for Form I-131 page.

USCIS said that it will still process any I-131 applications that were already mailed to the previous lockbox address.

Details:

USCIS release, July 22, 2021, https://www.uscis.gov/news/alerts/filing-location-updates-for-certain-forms-i-131

Direct Filing Addresses for Form I-131, updated July 22, 2021, https://www.uscis.gov/i-131-addresses

