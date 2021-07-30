U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a second round of random selections for the fiscal year (FY) 2022 H-1B cap. USCIS is using a random selection process to select from previously submitted H-1B cap-subject registrations for FY 2022 in order to reach its numerical allocations.

Overview

USCIS conducted its initial random selection in March 2021. Petitioners with selected registrations for FY 2022 in the first round were invited to file their H-1B petitions from Apr. 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021. On July 28, USCIS decided to start a second round of H-1B cap-subject selections. The petition filing period for selected registrations will start on Aug. 2, 2021 and close on Nov. 3, 2021.

USCIS notes that H-1B cap-subject petitions must be filed at the correct service center, and they must be filed within the filing period indicated on the associated registration selection notice. Online filing is not available for H-1B petitions. Petitioners must submit a paper application and include a printed copy of their registration selection notice with their FY 2022 H-1B cap-subject petition.

Looking Ahead

Individuals with selected registrations will receive a selection notice in their myUSCIS account, which will provide further details of when and where to file a petition. Global Immigration Associates (GIA) is actively working with clients to identify employees who were selected in this second round. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Originally Published 29 July 2021

