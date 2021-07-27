Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the U.S. government will extend existing U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada land border closures through Aug. 21, 2021.

Overview

North American land borders will remain closed for another month. Aside from the extended closure, all other provisions of the existing border closure will stay the same. The border closures apply to train, boat, and passenger ferry travel only. Air travel is not affected.

Travel is restricted to essential purposes only at this time, which includes:

U.S. citizens and permanent residents traveling home

People traveling across borders for healthcare, employment, or education

Individuals involved in cross-border trade

Limited additional exceptions may be permitted in certain circumstances. Travel for tourism and recreational reasons is prohibited.

Looking Ahead

U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada land borders have been closed since March 2020. Border closures have been extended on a monthly basis since the COVID-19 pandemic began. They may be continued as needed based on epidemiological conditions.

Starting Aug. 9, 2021, the Canadian government will allow vaccinated travelers from the U.S. into Canada for select non-essential travel reasons. Please see our related story for additional details.

Originally published 22, July 2021

