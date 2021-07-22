ARTICLE

Partner Andrew Greenfield discusses a new type of U.S. work permit – known as International Entrepreneur Parole (IEP) - that allows U.S. start-up companies to hire foreign founders and other key staff in our latest Immigration Conversation video.

