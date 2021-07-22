ARTICLE

United States: Remote I-9 Procedures During COVID: Compliance Now And Post-Pandemic | #MobilityMinute (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Partner Sapna Annicelli discusses the I-9 procedures employers must follow to remain compliant as they remobilize and return to the office.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.