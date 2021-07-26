Note: This article has been updated to provide the latest information on PERM and PWD processing times available from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

The DOL has updated prevailing wage determination (PWD) and permanent labor certification (PERM) processing times

Average PERM processing times were marginally shorter compared to May 2021

Average PWD processing times increased slightly based on DOL data

What are the changes for PERM

On June 30, 2021, the DOL was adjudicating applications filed in or before Jan. 2021. It was conducting audit reviews for PERM applications filed in or before Aug. 2020 and reviewing appeals for reconsideration filed in or before Mar. 2021. Average PERM processing times were 179 days for adjudication and 334 days for audit review.

What are the changes for PWD

On June 30, 2021, the DOL was processing PWD requests that were filed in or before

Jan. 2021. The DOL was processing PWD redetermination requests filed in April 2021. The average processing times for PWD requests were 143 days (based on DOL data) and 189 days (non-DOL data).

Looking Ahead

This article is updated monthly to reflect updates to PERM and PWD processing times. Please visit the DOL's website for additional information.

Originally published 16 July 2021

