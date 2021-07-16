On May 25, 2021, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Department of State (DOS) announced that U.S. citizens will be able to return to the United States on an expired U.S. passport from May 21, 2021 through December 31, 2021. This will apply only to U.S. citizens who meet the following criteria:

are currently abroad seeking to return to the United States

are flying directly to the United States, a U.S. territory, or have only short-term transit (connecting flight) through a foreign country on their return to the United States or to a U.S. territory

have an expired passport that was originally valid for 10 years (or five years if the individual was 15 years of age or under when the passport was issued)

have an expired passport that is undamaged and in their possession

The announcement noted that an expired U.S. passport may not be used to travel from the United States to an international destination for any duration longer than an airport connection. The DOS recommends that U.S. citizens delay any travel abroad and reminds the public that return to the United States requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, taken within 72 hours of their flight's departure.

Originally Published 27 May 2021

