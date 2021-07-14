U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced updated Form I-9 guidance for employers whose employees provide a receipt showing they applied to replace documentation that was stolen, lost or damaged.

Overview

The new Form I-9 guidance is for employers in instances where an employee has a receipt showing that he or she applied to replace a stolen, lost or damaged List A, B or C document, but is unable to provide the replacement document within 90 days due to change in status, document delays and other factors.

USCIS will allow employers to accept another permissible document or documents within 90 days confirming an employee's identity and employment authorization. The employer must complete a new Section 2 and attach it to the original Form I-9. An explanatory note should also be added to Page 2 of the Form I-9 document or included as a separate attachment.

Looking Ahead

Employers may visit the corresponding USCIS website for additional information related to the updated guidance. Envoy customers with questions specific to this update should contact their legal team using the Communication Center.

Originally published 13 July 2021.

