International Entrepreneur Parole | The Immigration Conversation (Video)
Partner Andrew Greenfield discusses a new type of U.S. work
permit – known as International Entrepreneur Parole (IEP) -
that allows U.S. start-up companies to hire foreign founders and
other key staff in our latest Immigration Conversation video.
