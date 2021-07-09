ARTICLE

In this episode of the Immigration Conversation, Fragomen's Lisa Koenig, Elizabeth Reichard and Cecilia Lopez Santiesteban discuss the evolution of the Fragomen rotational fellowship, which was established to enhance the pro bono legal services provided to immigrants by the City Bar Justice Center, the pro bono affiliate of the New York City Bar Association. Listen here.

