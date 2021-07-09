In this episode of the Immigration Conversation, Fragomen's Aaron Blumberg discusses the upcoming changes to Name, Image, and Likeness regulations both in the state of Florida and in the NCAA, that present significant challenges for international student athletes whose immigration status limits their ability to financially benefit from these changes. The podcast also features guest speakers Kristen Hagen, Associate Director at Center for Global Engagement FSU, Christina Khan, Director at UCF Global and Kat Jones, Assistant Director of Athletic Compliance at UCF.

