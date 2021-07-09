The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released the Interagency Strategy for Promoting Naturalization, which is a comprehensive government approach to promote naturalization and eliminate barriers to obtaining U.S. citizenship.

Overview

The government's plan to promote naturalization stems from Executive Order 14012, which was issued in February 2021 by President Biden to reform the nation's immigration system and create a more welcoming and inclusive environment for foreign nationals.

The government has established an interagency Naturalization Working Group to carry out the goals outlined in the new report. The Naturalization Working Group is comprised of a broad spectrum of relevant agencies including U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the U.S. State Department, Social Security Administration (SSA), Department of Labor (DOL), and Department of Defense (DOD). Collectively, the agencies will work together to facilitate naturalization and U.S. citizenship for eligible foreign nationals and will also promote citizenship awareness and education.

Looking Ahead

Between June 30 and July 7, 2021, the Biden administration welcomed over 9,400 new citizens in naturalization ceremonies across the U.S. Additional information on the government's efforts to reform the nation's immigration system and to promote citizenship will be provided as it becomes available.

Originally published 07 July 2021

