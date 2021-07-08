ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on June 23, 2021, that it will accept resubmitted fiscal year (FY) 2021 H-1B cap-subject petitions that were rejected or administratively closed solely because the requested start date was after October 1, 2020.

Those whose FY 2021 petitions were rejected or administratively closed solely because the petition was based on a registration submitted during the initial registration period, but the petitioner requested a start date after October 1, 2020, may resubmit that previously filed petition, with all applicable fees, at the address provided in the USCIS alert. Such petitions must be resubmitted before October 1, 2021, USCIS said. If properly resubmitted, the agency will consider the petition to have been filed on the original receipt date.

Details:

USCIS alert, June 23, 2021, https://www.uscis.gov/news/alerts/uscis-will-allow-resubmission-of-certain-fy-2021-h-1b-petitions-rejected-or-closed-due-to-start-date

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.