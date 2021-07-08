U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reported that the H-1B cap electronic registration process was "again well-received by users, who provided a high satisfaction score with the system for FY [fiscal year] 2022 (4.87 out of 5)." USCIS received 308,613 H-1B registrations during the initial registration period and selected 87,500 registrations projected as needed to reach the FY 2022 numerical allocations. More than 37,000 prospective petitioners submitted registrations. Roughly 48 percent of all registrations requested consideration under the advanced degree exemption, USCIS said.

USCIS noted that for FY 2021, the agency received 274,237 H-1B registrations and initially selected 106,100 registrations projected as needed to reach the FY 2021 numerical allocations. USCIS conducted a second selection in August 2020 of an additional 18,315 registrations due to low filing volume from the initial selection. This resulted in a total of 124,415 selected registrations for FY 2021, the agency said.

Details:

H-1B Electronic Registration Process, USCIS, June 9, 2021, https://www.uscis.gov/working-in-the-united-states/temporary-workers/h-1b-specialty-occupations-and-fashion-models/h-1b-electronic-registration-process

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.