ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday on June 18, 2021.

All in-person appointments at USCIS field offices originally scheduled for June 18, 2021 are cancelled. Appointments will be automatically rescheduled.

Additional information on USCIS office closures is available on the USCIS website.

Originally published 17 June 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.