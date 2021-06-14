The Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Justice (DOJ) announced on May 28, 2021, a new "Dedicated Docket" process intended to "significantly decrease the amount of time it takes for migrants to have their cases adjudicated while still providing fair hearings for families seeking asylum at the border."

The effort is focused on families arriving between ports of entry at the southwest border and aims to have an immigration judge issue a decision within 300 days of the initial master calendar hearing, subject to the unique circumstances of each case.

Details:

