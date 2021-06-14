The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that temporary limits on nonessential travel of individuals from Canada or Mexico into the United States at land ports of entry along the border, including ferry service, will continue through June 21, 2021. The restrictions only allow processing for entry into the United States of those travelers engaged in "essential travel," as defined in the notice.

Details:

Federal Register notice (Canada), https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-05-24/pdf/2021-10991.pdf

Federal Register notice (Mexico), https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-05-24/pdf/2021-10992.pdf

