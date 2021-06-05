Overview

The Withdrawal Agreement protects any U.K. nationals who were legally a resident in an EU member state before January 1, 2021. The agreement aims to protect U.K. citizens' rights to work, study and accessing of public services and benefits just as they were prior to new regulations since the U.K. left the EU. Each member state requires that U.K. nationals submit an application for residence prior to the end of a designated transition period.

Key Points The June 30, 2021, deadline applies to U .K. nationals who were already residents in the following EU Member states prior to January 1, 2021: Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, and Slovakia.

Family members and partners are eligible to apply for residence in the EU member state. This includes spouses, registered partners, durable partners, dependent children, dependent grandchildren, dependent parents and grandparents. Any relationships with partners must have begun prior to Dec. 31, 2020.

Healthcare requirements are also determined in the Withdrawal Agreement, but the process varies depending on each country.

Residence rights included in the Withdrawal Agreement applies to UK nationals who are working, studying, or those who have sufficient resources and proof of health insurance. This can also apply to family members of a person who meets these requirements.

The right of residence for U.K. Citizens only applies to the country of residence that they have been residing in.

Looking Forward

For U.K. nationals seeking residence in an EU country, deadlines are approaching to obtain the required immigration status. The application process varies depending on the EU Member State and conditions to be met may be different.

Originally published JUNE 2, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.