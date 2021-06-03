June marks eighth annual celebration of immigrants and their experiences

Envoy Global is proud to announce our support for the eighth annual Immigrant Heritage Month (IHM), a nationwide effort to gather and share inspirational stories of immigration in America held every June.

As an official sponsor of IHM, Envoy joins leading companies including Univision, Facebook and Airbnb in encouraging Americans to reflect on their family's heritage, celebrate the countless contributions immigrants have made and continue to make to the U.S. and appreciate the diversity that forms the American experience.

"As a leader in immigration services, we at Envoy recognize the tremendous value that immigrants bring to our workforce and society," Envoy CEO Dick Burke said. "We look forward to celebrating their contributions as well as their unique backgrounds and experiences during Immigrant Heritage Month."

Over the course of the month, Envoy will share stories from our own employees who are immigrants, and highlight the important contributions immigrants have made to our communities over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the I Stand With Immigrants Initiative, IHM is powered by FWD.us and is part of an ongoing effort to empower immigrants and allies to share stories and drive action that demonstrate how immigration is good for our communities, economy and country.

IHM also works to provide new avenues for individuals and organizations to support immigrants in their communities and workplaces during June and throughout the year. For more information about IHM, including ways to get involved in community events across the U.S., visit iamanimmigrant.com.

Originally published 1, June 2021

