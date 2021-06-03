On May 26, 2021, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced an extension of its remote I-9 verification policy that provides flexibility for employers conducting remote reviews of I-9 supporting documentation. This extension applies to employees hired on or after June 1, 2021, and remains in effect until August 31, 2021. As with prior iterations of the policy, employees that are covered by this extension are temporarily exempt from the physical inspection requirements of the Form I-9 verification process until they undertake non-remote employment on a regular, consistent, or predictable basis, or the extension of the flexibilities related to such requirements is terminated, whichever is earlier. Employers must note that this exception only applies to workplaces that are operating remotely.

For a more detailed analysis of the policy, please review our prior blog post on the original policy announcement.

