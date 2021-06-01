The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced an 18-month extension of TPS designation for Haitian nationals. The designation will begin on the date that the notice is published in the Federal Register.

Overview

Haitian nationals will be eligible for TPS if they can show continuous residence in the U.S. as of May 21, 2021. Individuals who arrive in the U.S. after that date will not be eligible for TPS. Along with residency in the U.S., Haitian nationals must meet all other eligibility requirements. They may also request an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) when applying for TPS.

Eligible individuals must file an application with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) within the designated registration period. USCIS will post application instructions in the Federal Register and on its website. Existing TPS beneficiaries will retain their TPS status and related TPS documentation through October 4, 2021, including automatic extension of existing employment authorization through that date.

Looking Ahead

DHS will announce additional information for applicants in the forthcoming Federal Register notice. Updates will be provided as available.

Originally published 27 May 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.