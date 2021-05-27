The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that it will allow Burmese nationals to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS). The rule, which was published in the Federal Register, extends TPS to Burmese nationals for 18 months. Burma is also known as Myanmar.

Overview

Starting May 25, 2021, Burmese nationals will be able to apply for TPS if they have been continuously living in the U.S. since March 11, 2021, and they are present in the country on May 25, 2021.

Burmese nationals must submit Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, to apply for TPS. They may also be able to apply for travel authorization and TPS Employment Authorization Documents (EADs). Applicants must also meet other TPS eligibility requirements.

Looking Ahead

Registration will remain open through Nov. 25, 2022.

