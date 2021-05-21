Description

The third and final episode in a three-part series about problems in the EB-5 investor program and how we assist our clients in resolving the problems, this episode covers litigation options. If we are not able to resolve investors' problems, project problems or regional center issues, judicial review in federal court might be the answer. The Klasko EB-5 team is a recognized leader in successfully resolving EB-5 problems through different litigation options.

Klasko EB-5 immigration attorneys, Ronald Klasko, Daniel Lundy, and Jessica DeNisi discuss litigation options to resolve these issues:

What are the different types of litigation?

How is litigation used to challenge delays and denials?

When is mandamus advised?

How have we successfully challenged the USCIS definition of an at-risk investment?

How have we challenged USCIS policy on redeployment?

Speakers in this episode are:

