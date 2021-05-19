United States:
Leon Rodriguez Authored An Op-ed In The New York Times
19 May 2021
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Leon Rodriguez authored a May 17 op-ed in the New York Times,
“President Biden, Thousands of Refugees Are Waiting On
You.” Rodriguez said that raising the annual refugee
resettlement cap is just the first step in rebuilding a complex
program that involves coordination among several US government
agencies, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, and
nongovernmental organizations in the United States and abroad; this
will take serious effort and resources.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from United States
Travel Alert – Update On U.S. Travel Bans
Mintz
As the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions continue, we advise caution regarding international travel. Everyone considering international travel is urged to carefully consider the risks...
SSA Ends "No-Match" Letters
Klasko
According to reports, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has ended the practice of sending employers "no-match" letters, called Employer Correction Request Notices.