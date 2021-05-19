ARTICLE

Leon Rodriguez authored a May 17 op-ed in the New York Times, “President Biden, Thousands of Refugees Are Waiting On You.” Rodriguez said that raising the annual refugee resettlement cap is just the first step in rebuilding a complex program that involves coordination among several US government agencies, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, and nongovernmental organizations in the United States and abroad; this will take serious effort and resources.

