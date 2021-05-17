U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced updated measures for applicants, requestors, petitioners, and beneficiaries to reschedule their biometric service appointments.

Overview

Effective May 12, 2021, USCIS is permitting individuals to reschedule their biometrics services appointment by calling the USCIS Contact Center at (800) 375-5283. Previously, individuals were required to submit a request in writing to reschedule their biometrics appointment. The agency made the change to reduce its paperwork burden and track rescheduling requests more efficiently.

What Should Employers and Applicants Know?

Aside from the recent update, all other requirements remain in effect to reschedule an appointment. Individuals must establish good cause to reschedule a biometrics appointment. They must contact the agency before the time and date listed on the original appointment to have their request considered. USCIS will consider the request, petition, or application abandoned if the individual does not establish good cause or fails to call to request a rescheduled appointment before the originally scheduled appointment. The agency may deny the petition, request, or application as a result.

Looking Ahead

More information about preparing for a biometrics services appointment can be found on the USCIS website. Individuals with case-specific questions should contact their legal team for additional guidance.

Originally published 14 May 2021

