U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will issue a proposed rule to cancel the elimination of the International Entrepreneur (IE) Parole program. The proposed rule was published in the Federal Register on May 11, 2021.

Overview

The IE program was introduced in 2017 and is designed to help foreign entrepreneurs establish start-up entities with high-growth potential in the U.S. Ultimately, the intent of the program is to strengthen the country's economy by promoting innovation, creating jobs, and increasing capital spending. The program grants parole for up to three applicants per start-up organization, and the primary applicants' dependents may also receive work authorization through the program.

Individuals must meet certain criteria to be eligible for the program, which is outlined on USCIS's International Entrepreneur Parole Program page.

To be eligible for participation in the program, applicants must:

Have a "central and active role" in their start-up entity

Possess "substantial ownership" in the entity

Show that they will provide a "significant public benefit" to the U.S. through their entrepreneurial role

What Should Employers and Applicants Know?

Individuals who want to apply for the IE program must file Form I-941, Application for Entrepreneur Parole, along with associated fees for filing and biometrics. Individuals whose applications are approved must visit a U.S. Consulate to obtain all necessary travel documentation. Dependent family members must also submit all required documentation to be eligible for parole.

Looking Ahead

The agency's announcement aligns with the intent of Executive Order 14012, "Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans" that was issued by President Biden in February 2021. By continuing the program, USCIS intends to "welcome entrepreneurship," and encourages eligible individuals to continue applying for the program.

Originally Published 12 May, 2021

