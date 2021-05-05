According to reports, under orders of the Biden administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued memoranda to their employees to stop using certain terms and replace them with others.

Examples include:

  • "alien"—use "noncitizen" or "migrant"
  • "alienage—use "noncitizenship"
  • "illegal alien"—use "undocumented noncitizen," "undocumented individual," or "migrant"
  • "unaccompanied alien children"—use "noncitizen unaccompanied children"
  • "assimilation"— use "integration" or "civic integration"
  • "immigrant assimilation"— use "immigrant integration"

