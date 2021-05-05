The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a correction to its notice seeking comments from the public on how U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) can reduce administrative and other barriers and burdens within its regulations and policies, including those that prevent foreign citizens from easily obtaining access to immigration services and benefits. The notice had said comments were due April 19, 2021, but the correction says comments are due May 19, 2021.

DHS said the effort "will help DHS identify process improvements for USCIS, with benefits for state, local, and tribal governments, for businesses (including small businesses and startups), for educational institutions of all kinds, for nonprofits, and individuals."

The correction was scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on April 26, 2021. The original notice was published on April 19, 2021.

Details:

Original Federal Register notice, https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-04-19/pdf/2021-07987.pdf

Advance copy of correction, https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-04-26/pdf/C1-2021-07987.pdf

