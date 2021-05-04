According to reports, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has ended the practice of sending employers "no-match" letters, called Employer Correction Request Notices. SSA said it will instead work to make it "better, easier and more convenient" for employers to report and correct wages electronically. The letters, which inform employers when W-2 information doesn't match SSA's records, were discontinued in 2012 but resurrected in March 2019.

Advocates had asked the agency to eliminate the letters, which they said caused problems such as workers losing their jobs due to mistakes in the database.

Details:

"Immigration Advocates Say End of 'No-Match Letters' a Victory for Workers," Chicago Sun-Times, Apr. 22, 2021, https://chicago.suntimes.com/2021/4/22/22397663/chicago-immigration-no-match-letters-social-security-administration-victory-workers

" 'No-Match' Letters Are Back: What Employers Need to Know, Watchdog, CalChamber, Apr. 25, 2019, https://hrwatchdog.calchamber.com/2019/04/no-match-letters-are-back-what-employers-need-to-know/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.