President Joe Biden has chosen Ur Jaddou to lead U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and Chris Magnus to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), according to reports. Below are biographical highlights.

Ur Jaddou, USCIS nominee. A White House statement notes that Ms. Jaddou has two decades of experience in immigration law, policy, and administration. Most recently, she was Director of DHS Watch, a project of America's Voice. She is an adjunct professor of law at American University's Washington College of Law, and counsel at Potomac Law Group, PLLC. From June 2014 to January 2017, she was Chief Counsel for USCIS. She also served as Chief Counsel to the House of Representatives' Subcommittee on Immigration, and as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional, Global and Functional Affairs in the Bureau of Legislative Affairs at the Department of State. Ms. Jaddou is a daughter of immigrants from Mexico (mother) and Iraq (father), and was born in California. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Stanford University and a law degree from UCLA School of Law.

Chris Magnus, CBP nominee. The White House statement notes that Mr. Magnus is Police Chief in Tucson, Arizona. He has a long career in public safety, including with the Lansing, Michigan, police department and serving as Police Chief in Fargo, North Dakota; Richmond, California; and Tucson, Arizona. In those roles, Mr. Magnus focused on relationship-building between the police and community, implementing evidence-based best practices, promoting reform, and police accountability. Because of Tucson's proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border, Mr. Magnus has "extensive experience in addressing immigration issues," the White House said. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Michigan State University and attended the Senior Executives in State and Local Government program at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.

Details:

"President Biden Announces His Intent to Nominate Key Members for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security," White House, Apr. 12, 2021, https://bit.ly/3sqtDf8

"Biden to Tap Former Police Chief to Lead CBP and Former NSA Official to Head Cybersecurity Agency," CBS News, Apr. 12, 2021, https://www.cbsnews.com/news/biden-citizen-immigration-services-cybersecurity-border-protection/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.