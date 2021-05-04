The U.S. announced on April 30, 2021 that most travel from India will be restricted effective May 4, 2021, due to rising COVID-19 infections in India.

On April 30, 2021, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that following advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the U.S. will restrict most travel from India, beginning on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The CDC recommendation to impose a travel ban stems from a surge of COVID-19 cases in India. Through this announcement, the White House will add India to the list of countries from which travel is already restricted, which currently includes Ireland, the United Kingdom, China, South Africa, Brazil, and countries within the Schengen region. More information on the countries subject to a COVID-19 travel ban may be found here.

Many details on the impending travel ban remain unknown, including who will be exempt and the duration of the restrictions. The White House is expected to release a Presidential Proclamation that will provide further information, and Seyfarth will issue another update once the Presidential Proclamation is published.

