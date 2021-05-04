This is a developing story that will continue to evolve in the coming days. Please refer to the U.S. State Department website for the most up-to-date information on current travel restrictions.

President Biden has imposed a new COVID-19 travel restriction suspending all non-exempt travel from India to the U.S. The suspension will take effect on May 4, 2021 at 12:01am ET.

Overview

Due to the worsening public health situation, persons who are not U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or otherwise exempt will be prohibited from entering the U.S. until they have been absent from India for the past 14 days.

Along with the travel restrictions, the U.S. State Department issued a Level 4 travel advisory for India on April 21, 2021 due to COVID-19. All U.S. citizens who are currently in India are advised to return to the U.S. as soon as possible.

In addition to restricting travel from India, earlier this year the Biden administration reimposed COVID-19 travel suspensions against South Africa, Brazil, Ireland, the U.K. and 26 additional countries in Europe. COVID-19 travel restrictions are also in effect for China and Iran. Several other countries, including Canada, New Zealand, and the U.K., have already issued restrictions on travel from India.

What Should Travelers Know?

Until further notice, impacted travelers will not be permitted to enter the U.S. until they have been absent from India for the past 14 days. Exceptions are limited and should be confirmed with counsel prior to entry attempts.

Looking Ahead

The COVID-19 travel restrictions ordered by President Biden are in effect until further notice. Envoy Global and Global Immigration Associates (GIA) are closely monitoring this situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available. GIA strongly recommends all persons contact their employer and immigration counsel prior to any travel or re-entry to the U.S. for guidance.

Originally published 30 April 2021

