Mississippi Gaming Commission Meeting Report

June 20 Meeting

The Mississippi Gaming Commission held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson office. Executive Director Jay McDaniel, Commissioner Kent Nicaud and Commissioner Jeremy Felder were in attendance, and Chairman Franc Lee participated by Zoom. The following matters were considered:

LICENSING

The Commission approved the issuance of licenses to the following:

LNW Gaming, Inc., as a Manufacturer and Distributor

LNW Gaming, Inc., as a Multi-Site Wide Area Progressive Operator

Silver Slipper Casino Venture LLC d/b/a Silver Slipper Casino, as an Operator

Aces Up Gaming, Inc., as a Manufacturer and Distributor

FINDINGS OF SUITABILITY

The Commission approved findings of suitability for the following persons or entities:

Alfredo Jaramillo – Gold Strike Casino Resort, L.L.C. d/b/a Gold Strike Casino Resort

Monica Renee Richards – Gold Strike Casino Resort, L.L.C. d/b/a Gold Strike Casino Resort

Steven Joseph Zanella – Beau Rivage Resorts, LLC

Charles Rawls Drennan – Aces Up Gaming Inc.

OTHER APPROVALS

The Commission approved the following additional items:

LNW Gaming, Inc. Continuous Approval of Public Offerings and Private Placements Pledges of Equity Interests and Securities Imposition of Equity Restrictions including Negative Equity Pledges Guarantee of Securities and Hypothecation of Assets

End of Other Approvals

Next Meeting

The next regular meeting of the Mississippi Gaming Commission will be held on July 18, 2024, at the Jackson offices of the Mississippi Gaming Commission, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The deadline for submission of agenda items for this meeting is June 30, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.