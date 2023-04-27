New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Division of Gaming Enforcement Director David Rebuck announced that they were setting new advertising standards for gambling operators in the state. Platkin explained, "As New Jersey's gaming and sports wagering industries continue to grow and mature, so do our obligations to assist patrons who are at risk for problem gambling."

New Jersey's new Advertising Standards for gambling set forth "minimum baselines as guidance" in all forms of advertising. Here are some of the highlights of the new standards.

Responsible Gaming

The Advertising Standards encourage gambling operators to devote some of its advertising to advertisements where the entire ad is focused to the importance of responsible gaming.

The Standards prohibit the of "microscopic font" when publishing information about responsible gaming helplines.

The Standards also emphasize that television advertisements that are broadcast into New Jersey and also target the state's residents must comply with New Jersey's advertising requirements, including referring to the state's responsible gaming hotline in ads.

Advertising Content

Advertising may not be misleading in any way, including through the use of slogans such as "guaranteed wins" and "risk free."

Terms and conditions for promotions "shall be clear and include any conditions imposed on the patron."

Operators shall not offer "unrealistic promotional wagering requirements" -- such as a requirement to wager $150K in order to receive a $1K bonus. The Standards say that, "when in doubt, the Division should be contacted in advance of the promotion offer being implemented."

Ads should not "present misconceptions" about online games, such as promoting higher odds guarantee wins or suggesting that a game can have winning streaks.

Operators should provide an effective method for consumers to opt out of all direct advertising materials.

Operators should "Ensure information on self-exclusion and all responsible gaming features are presented to the patron in a clear and unambiguous manner."

The Standards also remind operators that all advertisements and promotions must be filed with the Division prior to their use. Although the Division doesn't require preapproval of ads, it will engage in audits of them.

Advertising Placement

The Standards prohibit advertising be presented in media where the "primary demographic is underage." The Standards explain, "An example of this would be social media platforms or events where the primary demographic is youth oriented such as the Little League World Series or the broadcast of high school sports."

Advertising should also not include images, likenesses, or themes that target the "underage demographic."

Advertising should not be presented to "potentially at-risk patrons."

Advertising should not be placed on the operator's responsible gaming pages on its website or other platforms.

Advertising Training

The Standards also require operators to conduct proper training to ensure compliance with the Standards.

Operators are also encouraged to educate the public and others about the differences between gambling with a regulated operator versus and offshore, illegal operator.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.