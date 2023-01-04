ARTICLE

In this episode, Jonny Gray talks to Khalid Ali, Chief Executive Officer of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) about developments in the sports betting industry including its sheer size and revenues. Khalid explains how the IBIA is combatting competition manipulation and match-fixing. We learn more about Khalid and Jonny's views on calls by some for a global anti-corruption agency for sports, similar to the World Anti-Doping Agency. They also discuss international governments' need for standardized legislation to combat match-fixing. They also speak about the changes in the sports betting landscape in the USA and what challenges may exist with the liberalization of gambling across the country in recent years.

