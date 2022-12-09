Please click here to view the original article.

In this episode, we discuss sports law with Bobby Hacker, past president and current board member of the Sports Lawyers Association (SLA), a non-profit, international membership organization working to promote the ethical practice of sports law. Bobby provides insight into the rapidly changing U.S. sports landscape including the deregulation of sports betting in the U.S., the seismic shifts in the NCAA following the 2021 U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the "Alston Case," and the data revolution in sports and its implications for athletes' name, image, and likeness rights and privacy laws. He also discusses the huge U.S. investments into European football and the growth of U.S. rugby ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup to be hosted in the USA.

