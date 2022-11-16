United States:
Former MLB Player Yasiel Puig Pleads Guilty To Illegal Sports Betting
16 November 2022
McLane Middleton, Professional Association
Published: McLane Middleton
November 15, 2022
Former Los Angeles Dodgers superstar, Yasiel Puig, has found
himself in hot water as the U.S. Department of Justice released
information yesterday that the former MLB player illegally placed
nearly 900 bets on football, basketball and tennis in 2019.
According to the
press release, Puig placed bets with a third party who was
known to work for an illegal gambling operation that was run by
Wayne Nix, a former minor league baseball player who pled guilty to
conspiracy to operate an illegal sports gambling business.
In his plea agreement, Puig admitted to lying to federal
investigators back in January 2022 about his relationship with the
third party and placing bets on an unknown website that resulted in
a loss of $200,000. Puig has agreed to pay a fine of at least
$55,000 and Puig will make his initial appearance in the United
States District Court on November 15, 2022.
