In a couple of interesting collaborations, world-renowned soccer player Neymar Jr. is teaming up with the PUBG: Battlegrounds and Call of Duty video game franchises. As part of an upcoming update to PUBG, Neymar Jr. will be featured on in-game billboards and other assets such as building decorations and care packages. Additionally, Neymar Jr.-themed items will be available in PUBG's virtual store.

Earlier today, the Brazilian superstar announced the Call of Duty partnership to his nearly 59 million Twitter followers. Neymar Jr. (as well as Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba) will likely be available in Call of Duty as playable characters. This announcement appears to correspond to the upcoming release of "Warzone 2.0," which is Call of Duty's iteration of a battle royale (a popular online gaming mode), and the FIFA World Cup that begins later this month.

