Agenda

4:20 - 5:20 p.m. EST | 1:20 - 2:20 p.m. PST

Register Now

As part of the National Sports Forum's Virtual Fall Summit, Andy Lee (Of Counsel, New York) will be joining Roberto Beltramini from Tactical Block Ventures for a breakout session covering the ways Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) can augment how sports organizations engage with their fans.

The NSF's Fall Summit features breakout sessions and workshops covering the latest trends and topics that are shaping the sports industry, with innovation at the forefront. Other topics include sports gambling, cryptocurrencies, eSports, and more.

To learn more and register to attend, please click here.

