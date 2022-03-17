ARTICLE

Artesian Builds makes customized computers, with a focus on products for gamers and streamers on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. Like many companies, Artesian uses brand ambassadors to help promote its products. As part of its ambassador program, Artesian offered participants opportunities to earn credits toward future purchases and chances to win computers during monthly sweepstakes.

Although it's not clear what rules governed the sweepstakes, CEO Noah Katz apparently decided to change them during a live-streamed event on March 1, 2022. After selecting a winner, Katz publicly discarded her entry because she didn't have as many followers as he would have liked. He then proceeded to disqualify other randomly-selected entrants who didn't have “redeeming qualities.”

