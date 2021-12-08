The metaverse has taken the digital and physical world by storm. Many companies, including Facebook, have developed augmented reality products within the metaverse and many of these products utilize Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to integrate the digital and physical consumer experience.

A new NFT-based game, Wolf Game, exemplifies the success of utilizing NFT products within the metaverse. Wolf Game combines NFTs and decentralized finance (DeFi) to allow players to collect digital sheep, earn WOOL in-game tokens, and generate NFT-based content. Although the game is scheduled for a full launch in 2022, it has already become a hit within a week of its "stealth launch" in early November. Over 12,300 ETH were traded, with digital NFT wolves being priced at as much as $85,000. The game has also found powerful advocates in the NFT space, including Gary Vaynerchuck and NFT-collector Beanie. This article further details Wolf Game and its development in the ever-expanding metaverse.

Winston & Strawn Law Clerk Dhruva Krishna also contributed to this blog post.

