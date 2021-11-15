self

About this Episode

Welcome in 3 members of a collaborative team from the Sheppard Mullin law firm and FTI Consulting! This team recently published an extensive white paper report exploring the statistics in esports media rights and how it can grow from its current level.

The 3 are:

Francesco Di Ianni from FTI Consulting.

Dan Schnapp and Sid Fohrman from Sheppard Mullin.

Feel free to get in touch with them regarding any questions you may have!

Esports Media Rights White Paper Release HERE (Shared with permission from its authorship group.)

