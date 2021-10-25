Sheppard Mullin's Esports and Games Industry Team is pleased to share our whitepaper on Esports Media Rights, in partnership with and co-written by FTI Consulting, a leading global business advisory firm.

In this whitepaper, we review the current state of the marketplace; identify the myriad of challenges underpinning the current esports and gaming industry; analyze the inherent monetization obstacles as compared to traditional sports; and offer key insights and proposed solutions for stakeholders designed to maximize the market for and augment the overall value of professional and amateur esports media rights.

