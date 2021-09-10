ARTICLE

Cedar Fair is teaming up with Esports Development Co. to expand Cedar Point Sports Center by means of a new $28 million arena. While sports would be the focus of the project, the venue could also be used for concerts, educational programs, and other events. The space will include seating for approximately 1,500 fans. The project is still in the early planning phases, but Cedar Fair hopes to open the facility in 2023.

