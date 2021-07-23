ARTICLE

07.20.2021

Traditional sports betting dates back to the Ancient Greeks and the Olympics. In Ancient Rome, the practice was formally legalised. Esports is only possible through the development of interactive technology and so it follows that bookmakers would follow the innovations. As esports has developed into a global phenomenon, what are some difficulties that esports bookmaking has needed to navigate due to location specific laws and cultural norms and what can the practice offer the growing industry?

On this week's episode, Craig Levine, Co-CEO of ESL Gaming; Marc Brody, Vice President of Business Development at Bally's Interactive; and Daniel Schnapp, Partner at Sheppard Mullin, discuss the current state of bookmaking in esports, gambling's role in adding additional revenue streams, and how wagering can work with fantasy esports to spread awareness of the industry's potential further and much more.

This is the third episode in ESI Focus's series on Law in Esports, presented by Sheppard Mullin.

