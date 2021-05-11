United States:
Webinar Replay: The Changing Landscape Between Sports, Media And Gambling
11 May 2021
Duane Morris LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A webinar replay of "The Changing Landscape Between
Sports, Media and Gambling," the third in our Game
Changers: Strategies for the Business of Sports and Gaming Webinar
Series with SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory, is available.
Disclaimer: This Alert has been
prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not
offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more
information, please see the firm's
full disclaimer.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
Apple Makes Big Changes To Its Tracking System
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
With the launch of iOS 14.5 slated for next week, Apple's long-awaited changes to the use of its persistent identifier known as the "Identifier for Advertisers" (IDFA)...
Esports Law Continues To Evolve
Gamma Law
Esports differ from other professional sports in several significant ways, but one of the most notable from a legal point of view is that the games have owners.
When Artificial Intelligence Discriminates
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
Are machines biased? The FTC has issued Business Guidance about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), warning marketers about the danger of the potential discriminatory impact of automated...