Capital Markets, Professional Perspective - Recent Developments Affecting Private Credit Funds

Recent Developments Affecting Private Credit Funds

Non-bank lending, or "private credit," has been thriving since the financial crisis of 2008. By the beginning of 2024, the amount invested in private credit has expanded to $1.4 trillion, about half the amount of commercial and industrial bank lending. As the private credit market has swelled, the environment continues to change with it.

What has happened so far in 2024 that has significance for the private credit markets and the funds that develop and invest in private lending? Below, I note developments in five areas.

Legal Environment

The most meaningful 2024 event to date in the legal framework was the February 20 denial of certiorari by the U.S. Supreme Court in an appeal from the Second Circuit's holding in Kirschner v. JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. et al. The Second Circuit had held that a syndicated term loan is not a "security" (under the circumstances of the case).

The plaintiff was a trustee in the bankruptcy of a company that had issued notes. These notes had been syndicated by several lead banks. The plaintiff complained that company and the "underwriters" had not made disclosures (about a Department of Justice investigation) that would have been required under the state securities laws under which it sued.

The Second Circuit determined that the syndicated loans, despite being called "notes" bore a sufficient "family resemblance" to commercial loans not generally characterized as securities to avoid being subject to the relevant securities laws.

Practical effects: Not all private credit issuances are syndicated, but, following the Kirschner case, even those that are widely distributed will presumably be able to avoid coping with extraneous regulation. It is not clear whether this result will affect disclosure practices in the loan markets or merely the susceptibility to liability for various parties when failures occur. Obviously, the sale of interests in private credit funds themselves remain securities.

Operations

Perhaps the most important environmental change to occur in 2024 going forward is the effectiveness on May 28 of the T+1 trading and settlement regime. Most securities transactions from U.S. financial institutions are to be settled in one business day, instead of the previous two days.

Broker-dealers must be bound by written agreements—or establish, maintain, and enforce written policies and procedures—to effect confirmations and affirmations (pre-settlement matching) and to fulfill allocations by the end of the day of the trade (T+0). Delivery and payment will be due a day earlier than previously. These requirements were established by the SEC on Feb. 15, 2023, to "reduce latency, lower risk, and promote efficiency as well as greater liquidity" in the markets," according to Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Chair Gary Gensler. Parties to a trade can expressly agree at the time of a transaction that their settlement date may exceed T+1, thereby "overriding" the T+1 requirement for debt and other issuances involving documentation or other complexities that hamper immediate settlement. Such agreements are quite feasible in private debt markets.